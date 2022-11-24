Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $3.09 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 189,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 93,682 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 406,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,885,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 21,486,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,963,416. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

