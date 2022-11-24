Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Salesforce by 158.1% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 110,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 67,457 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 933,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,145,000 after purchasing an additional 271,937 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 14.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Salesforce by 23.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 693,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $114,481,000 after buying an additional 133,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,522 shares of company stock valued at $31,643,534. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,558,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,299. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $299.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.93, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.