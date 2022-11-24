Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,593 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6,112.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 700,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,607,000 after purchasing an additional 688,905 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after buying an additional 586,684 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 581.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 580,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 495,325 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $16,145,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BEPC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.16. 354,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

