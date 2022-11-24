Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 2,750 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,035,000 after acquiring an additional 91,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 92,808 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.89) to £118 ($139.53) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AZN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.12. 3,323,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $204.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

