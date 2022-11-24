Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.18. 4,070,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
