Guardian Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 455,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,495,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 153,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,587. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

