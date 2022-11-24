Guardian Capital LP Has $2.18 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $433.62. 651,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $494.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

