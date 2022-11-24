Guardian Capital LP Has $5.57 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 21,641.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Visa Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.73. 3,807,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,231. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $400.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.