Guardian Capital LP Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 14,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 74.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 340,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,411,000 after acquiring an additional 145,758 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.7% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 123.2% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 362.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.11.

Insider Activity

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $395.85. 1,489,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.