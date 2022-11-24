Guardian Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,068,000 after acquiring an additional 718,228 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in CRH by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 82,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in CRH by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($51.02) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

CRH stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 428,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $54.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

