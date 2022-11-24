Guardian Capital LP Purchases 1,694 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 121.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.51. The stock had a trading volume of 467,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day moving average is $197.78. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,640.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,708.94%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.