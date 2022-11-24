Guardian Capital LP Purchases 3,050 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 133,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.75. 8,851,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,729,730. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $197.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.