Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE FLT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,864. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.63. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
