Guardian Capital LP Sells 550 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $75.35. 607,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,559. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

