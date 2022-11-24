Guardian Capital LP Sells 928 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.87.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $7.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.86. 223,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,607. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $719.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.04.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

