Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

Guess’ has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Guess’ has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guess’ to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 1,727,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,598. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GES. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Guess’

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.