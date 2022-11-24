Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

