Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,122 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 108,147 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,527,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

