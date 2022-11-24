Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Cap of $177.47 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $177.47 million and $7.91 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,687,269,003 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,226,003 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

