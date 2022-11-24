Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.16% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.