HC Wainwright Comments on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FATE. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.58. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

