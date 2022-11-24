HC Wainwright Cuts Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $29.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.59. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 45.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 55,994 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

