Head-To-Head Review: SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) versus MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82% MoneyLion -28.44% -36.40% -11.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00

SHF currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 155.47%. MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 549.35%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than SHF.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHF and MoneyLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $171.11 million 1.14 -$182.26 million N/A N/A

SHF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion.

Volatility and Risk

SHF has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SHF beats MoneyLion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

