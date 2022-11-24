Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC) Shares Down 12.5%

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 675,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 522,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) Stock Down 12.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) Company Profile

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

