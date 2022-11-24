Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Up 20.3%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.08). Approximately 14,826,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 3,660,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).

Helium One Global Trading Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.58. The company has a market capitalization of £49.92 million and a PE ratio of -16.30.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

