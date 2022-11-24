HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General Buys 110,054 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 110,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $1,218,297.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,794,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,900,583.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 21st, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $1,151,164.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $10.78 on Thursday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HireRight by 35.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 975,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 254,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in HireRight by 44.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 741,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HireRight by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

