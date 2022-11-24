HoldCo Asset Management LP Sells 196,517 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

HoldCo Asset Management LP cut its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,517 shares during the quarter. First Bancshares makes up 1.3% of HoldCo Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HoldCo Asset Management LP’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 146,414 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $329,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,049,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBMS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 56,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

