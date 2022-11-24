Hop Protocol (HOP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $153,633.99

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $153,633.99 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.61 or 0.08414337 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00481029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.23 or 0.29512822 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

