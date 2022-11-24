HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.71.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 17,741,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,791,666. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.62% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 27.5% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 11.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

