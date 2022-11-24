Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating) fell 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 2,071,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,015% from the average session volume of 185,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Hudson Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Hudson Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 31.1% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.