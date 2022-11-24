Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.0884

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

