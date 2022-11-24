Huobi BTC Market Cap Reaches $642.30 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for about $16,482.21 or 0.99680962 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $642.30 million and $92,096.34 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

