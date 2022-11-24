ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $262.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLR. TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 9.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 139,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Price Performance

ICON Public Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $217.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.94 and a 200-day moving average of $211.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

