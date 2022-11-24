ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $128.90 and a 1-year high of $251.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,589.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 35,296 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

