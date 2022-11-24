Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $35.64 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.94.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
