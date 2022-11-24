Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $35.64 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

