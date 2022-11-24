Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $246.17 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $246.17 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.61 or 0.08414337 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00480614 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.56 or 0.29487651 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
