IndiGG (INDI) Price Hits $0.0867

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $99,099.29 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.34 or 0.08566559 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00482022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.12 or 0.29574046 BTC.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

