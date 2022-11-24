IndiGG Trading 37.8% Lower Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, IndiGG has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.0853 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $101,977.69 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

