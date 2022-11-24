Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. 454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

