Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.32

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and traded as high as $10.95. Inpex shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 32,057 shares traded.

Inpex Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

