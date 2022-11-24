Insider Buying: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Director Purchases 29,260 Shares of Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 29,260 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,938.57. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,011,410.

Christopher Huskilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Christopher Huskilson acquired 17,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE AQN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.17. 771,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 780.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.90.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.