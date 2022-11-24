Insider Buying: Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR) Director Purchases C$14,210.00 in Stock

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Get Rating) Director Charles Edward Miles purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$14,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$482,299.
Ayr Wellness Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, September 30th.
About Ayr Wellness
Read More
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.