Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Buys £32,400 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £32,400 ($38,311.46).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Max Royde bought 20,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($472.98).

On Friday, October 28th, Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £16,400 ($19,392.22).

IQGeo Group Price Performance

LON IQG opened at GBX 197 ($2.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.97 million and a PE ratio of -57.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.25.

IQGeo Group Company Profile

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

