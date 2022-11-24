Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Buys $16,767.00 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFIGet Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,767.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 374,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,958.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.49 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

