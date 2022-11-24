Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Buys $16,767.00 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,767.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 374,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,958.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OppFi Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.49 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OppFi Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

