Insider Buying: Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Director Acquires C$111,354.00 in Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) Director John Patrick Williamson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$111,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,214.36.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.20 on Thursday. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 13.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEF shares. TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

