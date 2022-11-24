Insider Selling: BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) General Counsel Sells $97,829.75 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ BRP opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
