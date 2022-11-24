Insider Selling: BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) General Counsel Sells $97,829.75 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BRP Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRP opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

