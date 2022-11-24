Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $75,800.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,160,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LWAY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

