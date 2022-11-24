Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CAO Sells $10,276.50 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) CAO James Nias sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $10,276.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

nLIGHT Stock Up 3.6 %

LASR opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $491.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 181.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in nLIGHT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LASR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About nLIGHT

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.