Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CAO Sells $10,276.50 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) CAO James Nias sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $10,276.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
nLIGHT Stock Up 3.6 %
LASR opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $491.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on LASR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nLIGHT (LASR)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.