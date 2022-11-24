Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) COO Sells $2,002,033.76 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xianzhi Sean Fan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72.

Rambus Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -164.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rambus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 281,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Rambus by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.