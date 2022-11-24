Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Sells $1,022,250.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

STEM stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEM. Cowen dropped their price target on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

